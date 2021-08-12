I-77 toll lanes closed after troopers find person shot, killed

This article has 94 words with a read time of approximately 28 seconds.

CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - Toll lanes on I-77 northbound were closed Thursday morning after troopers with the North Carolina Highway discovered a person had been shot and killed in a crashed car.

Troopers responded to a call around 6:45 a.m. near mile marker 26, shortly after the Sam Furr Road exit. They thought the call was for a stranded motorist and noticed the car had driven off the roadway and crashed into a barricade.

When they went to investigate, they found a person inside was shot and killed.

Highway Patrol handled the crash, and Cornelius Police Department is investigating the scene.

