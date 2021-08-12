NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

I-77 toll lanes closed after troopers find person shot, killed

Cornelius Police Department is investigating.
Highway Patrol handled the crash, and Cornelius Police Department is investigating the scene.
Highway Patrol handled the crash, and Cornelius Police Department is investigating the scene.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article has 94 words with a read time of approximately 28 seconds.

CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - Toll lanes on I-77 northbound were closed Thursday morning after troopers with the North Carolina Highway discovered a person had been shot and killed in a crashed car.

Troopers responded to a call around 6:45 a.m. near mile marker 26, shortly after the Sam Furr Road exit. They thought the call was for a stranded motorist and noticed the car had driven off the roadway and crashed into a barricade.

When they went to investigate, they found a person inside was shot and killed.

Highway Patrol handled the crash, and Cornelius Police Department is investigating the scene.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Carter says he immediately screamed for his wife, and when she came in, Hudson was...
Molly’s Kids: ‘Go hug your kids now.’
The data shows the vaccine is important in slowing the spread, but health experts say other...
One zip code in northwest Charlotte is at a 17 percent COVID-19 positivity rate
Tropical tracker
WBTV Tropical Storm Tracker: Fred knocked down to tropical depression
Deputies say Zachary Parisher, a former teacher at Chester High School, turned himself in on...
Former high school teacher accused of asking for and receiving naked pictures of young girl in Chester County
Potential Tropical Cyclone 6 became Tropical Storm Fred late Tuesday night.
Tropical Storm Fred forms in the Atlantic

Latest News

Several firefighters and staff members were recently recognized for their efforts.
Kannapolis firefighters earn awards
The Market is slated to be fully open later this year.
New tenants coming to Gibson Mill Market in Concord
With only four strings, world-renowned ukulelist JAKE SHIMABUKURO takes the ukulele to places...
Live events returning to Davis Theatre in Concord with COVID protocols in place
Doorbell
Ga. kids’ door-to-door candy sales funded gang, prosecutors say