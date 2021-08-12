NC DHHS Flu
Health officials say possible COVID-19 outbreak among employees at Atrium Health Pineville

The hospital did not say how many employees have testing for COVID-19.
(Atrium Health)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
This article has 209 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 1 seconds.

PINEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Health officials are reporting a COVID-19 outbreak among employees at Atrium Health Pineville.

Atrium Health, the largest healthcare system in the Charlotte area, says there has been a rise in positive tests at Atrium Health Pineville.

“We wanted to let you know, that despite all of the precautions and policies we’ve put in place to keep the virus out of our facilities, the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 is becoming more rampant,” Atrium Health Pineville said in a letter to its employees.

The hospital did not say how many employees have testing for COVID-19.

They did say they are taking proper protocols to protect employees and patients.

“We are currently engaged in contact tracing and testing of any impacted teammates and patients in order to identify those needing care and to control the potential for further spread,” Atrium Health Pineville said. “Out of an abundance of caution, and with concern for the privacy of each individual, we have reached out directly to teammates and patients who were in the affected area to let them know that they could have come into contact with a COVID-positive person. We believe their risk of contracting COVID is low, given the proper use of personal protective equipment.”

Atrium Health’s Dr. Katie Passaretti says some of the employees who got sick were vaccinated.

“It’s so important for us, as a community, and us in health care, to help prevent the spread,” Passaretti said. “That means getting vaccinated and ensuring we are wearing masks.”

