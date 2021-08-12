Flash Flood Warning in effect after torrential thunderstorm sweeps through Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Flash Flood Warning remains in effect for Mecklenburg County until 11:30 p.m. in the wake of 2-4 inches of rain that fell in a torrential thunderstorm around 8 p.m. earlier Wednesday evening.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include:

Uptown Charlotte, Central Charlotte, South Charlotte, East

Charlotte, Southwest Charlotte, Northeast Charlotte, Northwest

Charlotte, Matthews, Mint Hill, Pineville, Freedom Park, Southpark

Mall, The Plaza, The Arboretum, Hidden Valley, Charlotte Douglas

Airport, Reedy Creek Park, Paw Creek and Carowinds.

This includes the following streams and drainages:

McAlpine Creek, Little Sugar Creek, Briar Creek, Doby Creek, Irwin Creek, and any small branches and tributaries that feed into these creeks.

Stay alert if you live in a flood-prone area as area creeks and streams may not have crested yet. For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

There’s a First Alert for Sunday. A cold front will push in and bring more cloud cover and a better chance for rain. It could impact any outdoor plans you may have. Highs will be a tad cooler though. We’ll stay in the mid to upper 80s.

Tropical Storm Fred continues to move to the west and toward the Gulf of Mexico. It should remain a minimal tropical storm for now but has a better chance to strengthen when it moves back out over open waters in the Gulf. The current track takes it toward the Gulf Coast on Monday and could bring us rain on Tuesday or Wednesday.

It is too early to give too many details while the track is still uncertain. This is just a head up that we could get tropical rain next week. That wouldn’t be a bad thing as many spots have gotten pretty dry.

Meteorologist Eric Thomas

