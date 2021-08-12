NC DHHS Flu
City of Kannapolis and Lansing Melbourne Group break ground on 200 Main mixed use project

The project, known as 200 Main, will be constructed at the corner of Main Street and Cannon Baller Way, adjacent to the recently completed Vida Kannapolis.(City of Kannapolis)
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - On Thursday another step was taken in the revitalization of downtown Kannapolis.  Officials from the City of Kannapolis and Lansing Melbourne Group (LMG) broke ground on a mixed-use project that will bring additional retail and downtown living options to this thriving community.

The project, known as 200 Main, will be constructed at the corner of Main Street and Cannon Baller Way, adjacent to the recently completed Vida Kannapolis.   The new project will be approximately 90,000 square feet, will include retail space and 78 residential apartments in a seven-story building.  It will include a promenade walkway located between 200 Main and Vida that will provide an interactive, pedestrian safe and aesthetically pleasing entrance for all downtown visitors from Main Street to West Avenue and its dining, entertainment, and shopping areas. LMG will invest $21 million to develop 200 Main.

Construction of 200 Main is the next step for the City and LMG to activate and revitalize the downtown area. Kannapolis has seen a great resurgence in downtown activity with the opening of Atrium Health Ballpark, VIDA, boutique shopping, dining spots, and the West Avenue Park.

“We look forward to welcoming the new residents and business owners of 200 Main. It has already been a pleasure meeting the many people who have already moved into VIDA,’ commented Kannapolis Mayor Darrell Hinnant. “The dynamic energy of the entrepreneurs who have opened small businesses and those who are moving to our City is inspiring and exciting. We hope you visit downtown Kannapolis and welcome them to our City.”

“The leadership and community of Kannapolis has made this partnership such a fulfilling experience.  Even during the challenges of COVID, downtown Kannapolis has flourished with new activity.  Leasing of retail space and VIDA residential units have exceeded expectations and have proven that the vision of a thriving downtown Kannapolis is a reality even against today’s challenges,” said Peter Flotz, a managing partner with LMG.

Downtown Kannapolis was designated as a federal Opportunity Zone two years ago after the Kannapolis City Council voted to apply for the process. Along with VIDA, 200 Main will utilize this designation as it provides tax benefits to private investors who invest in properties and areas which need to be revitalized.

For more information on the Kannapolis Downtown Revitalization Project visit www.kannapolisnc.gov/revitalization, and the LMG team can be reached at 200Main@lmgroup.us if you would like more information regarding the 200 Main project.

