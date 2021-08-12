NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Charlotte family pleads for community to help them identify Brookshire Boulevard hit-and-run driver

35-year-old hit-and-run victim Barry Cunningham has now been laid to rest, but his family...
35-year-old hit-and-run victim Barry Cunningham has now been laid to rest, but his family hasn’t given up hope that the driver responsible for taking Cunningham’s life will be brought to justice.(Family)
By Alex Giles
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - 35-year-old hit-and-run victim Barry Cunningham has now been laid to rest, but his family hasn’t given up hope that the driver responsible for taking Cunningham’s life will be brought to justice.

Police said Barry Cunningham was struck by a car on Brookshire Boulevard just before 3 a.m. Saturday, July 31. The incident happened in the 4000 block of Brookshire Blvd. Cunningham died at the scene.

Police said the driver who hit Cunningham didn’t bother to stop or call 9-1-1 after the collision. Cunningham was left for dead.

Police search for driver who fatally struck pedestrian in hit-and-run

The victim’s family members said they were stunned to hear about what had happened.

“It took everybody by surprise, complete surprise. Very devastating,” said Cunningham’s stepfather, Marshall Wells.

“I mean he was the light. He was my light. He never missed an opportunity to tell me that I was the best mom ever,” said Lesa Wells, Cunningham’s mother.

Marshall Wells described his stepson as a loving person who enjoyed being with his family.

“He was a hard worker. He liked working and he just liked spending time with his family,” said Marshall Wells.

Family members said Cunningham leaves behind two daughters. His funeral was held this past weekend and while the grieving will continue, so will the hit-and-run investigation.

Police have said they believe it was a 2015-2021 silver, gray or red Dodge Charger that hit Barry Cunningham. Police said there should be damage to the front of the vehicle, headlamp, and windshield. Additionally, the vehicle may be missing the front Dodge emblem.

Family members are still trying to come to grips with the fact that the driver didn’t even bother to stop after the collision.

“He’s just not just a somebody. He’s a person. He’s a person that is loved,” said Marshall Wells about his stepson.

Since a driver has yet to come forward and take responsibility for the hit-and-run, Cunningham’s loved ones are hoping the community can help them identify the person responsible.

“Any information is important. Any information is needed. Please come forth,” said Lesa Wells.

Marshall Wells said that he realizes the driver probably did not intend to hit Cunningham, but the person behind the wheel still needs to be held accountable.

“If you see anything or you heard anything, got anything, please step forward and let us know, let the detective know, so we can have some closure,” he said.

Any person who witnessed the crash or has information about this case is asked to call Detective Kupfer at 704-432-2169, extension 1. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies carried out the death investigation on Sunday afternoon.
Rowan Sheriff: Man dies from apparent insect sting or bite while mowing
WBTV set out to find the longest stoplight in Charlotte but it turns out there are a lot of...
Which red light is the longest in Charlotte?
David Carter says he immediately screamed for his wife, and when she came in, Hudson was...
Molly’s Kids: ‘Go hug your kids now.’
Christopher May Riddle was charged and jailed under a bond of $10,500.
Salisbury woman charged with ethnic intimidation
Police say the incident happened on Bevington Woods Lane around 8:30 p.m.
CMPD: Child, adult taken to hospital after possible accidental shooting in south Charlotte

Latest News

After deliberating for less than an hour, the jury found him guilty as charged. Judge Trosch...
Man sentenced to life in prison for robbing, fatally slashing throat of Uber driver in Charlotte
David West was a Lance Corporal in the United States Marine Corp.
Family of Marine who committed suicide organizes 5K/10K to bring awareness of veterans mental health
Group pushes for more equitable education before back to school
Group holds rally, pushes for more equitable education opportunities
Mecklenburg County towns could soon be faced with a decision of whether to mandate masks again.
Mayors split on potential mask mandate in Mecklenburg County, decision could come Monday