Charlotte family pleads for community to help them identify Brookshire Boulevard hit-and-run driver

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - 35-year-old hit-and-run victim Barry Cunningham has now been laid to rest, but his family hasn’t given up hope that the driver responsible for taking Cunningham’s life will be brought to justice.

Police said Barry Cunningham was struck by a car on Brookshire Boulevard just before 3 a.m. Saturday, July 31. The incident happened in the 4000 block of Brookshire Blvd. Cunningham died at the scene.

Police said the driver who hit Cunningham didn’t bother to stop or call 9-1-1 after the collision. Cunningham was left for dead.

The victim’s family members said they were stunned to hear about what had happened.

“It took everybody by surprise, complete surprise. Very devastating,” said Cunningham’s stepfather, Marshall Wells.

“I mean he was the light. He was my light. He never missed an opportunity to tell me that I was the best mom ever,” said Lesa Wells, Cunningham’s mother.

Marshall Wells described his stepson as a loving person who enjoyed being with his family.

“He was a hard worker. He liked working and he just liked spending time with his family,” said Marshall Wells.

Family members said Cunningham leaves behind two daughters. His funeral was held this past weekend and while the grieving will continue, so will the hit-and-run investigation.

Police have said they believe it was a 2015-2021 silver, gray or red Dodge Charger that hit Barry Cunningham. Police said there should be damage to the front of the vehicle, headlamp, and windshield. Additionally, the vehicle may be missing the front Dodge emblem.

Family members are still trying to come to grips with the fact that the driver didn’t even bother to stop after the collision.

“He’s just not just a somebody. He’s a person. He’s a person that is loved,” said Marshall Wells about his stepson.

Since a driver has yet to come forward and take responsibility for the hit-and-run, Cunningham’s loved ones are hoping the community can help them identify the person responsible.

“Any information is important. Any information is needed. Please come forth,” said Lesa Wells.

Marshall Wells said that he realizes the driver probably did not intend to hit Cunningham, but the person behind the wheel still needs to be held accountable.

“If you see anything or you heard anything, got anything, please step forward and let us know, let the detective know, so we can have some closure,” he said.

Any person who witnessed the crash or has information about this case is asked to call Detective Kupfer at 704-432-2169, extension 1. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.