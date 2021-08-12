NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Census: Mecklenburg falls to second-largest county in North Carolina

North Carolina’s population grew by almost 10 percent between 2010 and 2020, as 10.4 million people call the state home.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -Mecklenburg County is no longer the largest county in the state of North Carolina, according to the newest Census data.

North Carolina’s population grew by almost 10 percent between 2010 and 2020, as 10.4 million people call the state home.

The state added almost 904,000 people over the decade - but here’s what else the Census data revealed on Thursday.

Mecklenburg County is no longer the most populous county in the state - it’s now Wake County.

While Mecklenburg grew by 21 percent to 1.15 million, Wake grew by 25 percent to 1.29 million.

That’s massive growth in two counties, and it spread to the suburbs around Charlotte and Raleigh.

Cabarrus County’s population is up 27 percent, the third biggest jump in the state.

Now the two metro areas of Charlotte and Raleigh make up 39 percent of the state’s total population. Ten years ago, it was just 31 percent.

While people are moving to North Carolina and landing in the cities, it’s not just newcomers. There is evidence that people are leaving the rural areas for the metros.

North Carolina has 100 counties and 51 of them actually lost population.

Anson County saw the biggest drop in the WBTV viewing area, as its population shrank 18 percent. Wilkes Countylost 5 percent and Burke County lost 4 percent.

All of this information is critical because it will be used to draw legislative lines.

Those are city council, county commission, state house and senate districts as well as boundaries for the United Sates House of Representatives.

North Carolina’s growth means the state will get a 14th member in the House, which raised the question where will the district go?

In the end it’s up to the state legislature. They will take all this new census data to draw the maps.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Carter says he immediately screamed for his wife, and when she came in, Hudson was...
Molly’s Kids: ‘Go hug your kids now.’
The data shows the vaccine is important in slowing the spread, but health experts say other...
One zip code in northwest Charlotte is at a 17 percent COVID-19 positivity rate
Deputies say Zachary Parisher, a former teacher at Chester High School, turned himself in on...
Former high school teacher accused of asking for and receiving naked pictures of young girl in Chester County
An effort to raise the minimum age to get married in North Carolina from 14 to 16 is nearing...
NC legislators near final OK to raise minimum marriage age
Shooting on I-77 in Cornelius
Police searching for car suspected in deadly shooting on I-77 toll lanes

Latest News

This isn’t a typical mental health center because it’s entirely led by former survivors of...
‘We call it expert by experience’: New mental health center led by survivors of trauma, mental health challenges
Jeff McElwee is the head chef at Town Brewing Co. in Wesley Heights.
‘You have to rely on instinct’: Charlotte chef can’t taste or smell seven months after contracting COVID-19
Health officials say possible COVID-19 outbreak among employees at Atrium Health Pineville
Chief Allen Burnette has served for more than forty years.
Longtime Midland Fire Chief announces retirement