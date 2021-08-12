Breast cancer awareness: Here’s your chance to be a part of one big party

This article has 456 words with a read time of approximately 2 minutes and 16 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s a brand NEW #TeamMolly.

On Saturday, October 2nd at 10:00 a.m., we’re helping host a party at one of the coolest venues in Charlotte, with some of the best food the city has to offer, to honor ALL local people who battle this disease.

Are you ready to hear more? Because we are mighty excited.

WBTV News is joining forces with Taste of Charlotte and The Charlotte Knights. The baseball team is allowing anyone who signs up for our WBTV News #TeamMolly to walk their field alongside Survivors in a morning of hope. It’s the first experience like it in our city.

It’s also the same day as the Taste of Charlotte festival. Dozens of restaurants will be set up in the concourse of the baseball stadium. Delicious food from favorite spots across Charlotte will be available after we walk the field.

The walk is four laps (1/4 each lap) around the field. Total of one mile. Every time you cross home plate you get a pink cupcake. 🧁

So there’s no confusion, here’s some clarification: #TeamMolly is not attached to a Komen event this year. WBTV supports Komen in its mission to find a cure, but with Komen opting not to do Race for the Cure this year, it got us thinking. As the people inside WBTV who help create what we stand for, we wanted to do something… we still felt compelled to raise money for LOCAL women who fight. We want EVERYONE to join. This will be a fully inclusive morning to lift up those who battle.

Team Molly Participants in 2019 (Molly Grantham)

So with that said, we are coordinating with Komen. If you’ve registered for their virtual event, the timing works where you can also make it to ours. Think of it like a Survivor ceremony after their virtual walk.

Again, don’t miss out! » You can sign up (or you can come for free!) here.

Though there’s no charge to enter Truist Stadium on October 2nd, you must join our team to get access to the field. It’s $25 to register and you’ll receive the new 2021 #TeamMolly t-shirt, get the four cupcakes as we walk, and your money will act as a donation towards the Charlotte-based breast cancer charity, Go Jen Go. By donating extra when you register, you’ll receive an added gift of free coins to use on food at Taste of Charlotte.

More on what you’ll receive when you sign up, in the link. Remember: Everything you donate helps women who fight in your backyard.

Again, it’s all happening Saturday, October 2nd. 10:00 a.m. and we would love to have you and your friends join.

Have a question or need more information? Please ask! Email #TeamMolly team captain, Molly Grantham at Molly.Grantham@wbtv.com.

Molly Grantham helps raise breast cancer awareness every year with #TeamMolly (WBTV)

