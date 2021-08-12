NC DHHS Flu
Biden proposes negotiating ‘fair price’ on prescription drugs

By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(CNN) - President Joe Biden made the case Thursday for his plan to lower prescription drug prices.

He gave a speech about prescription costs, pointing to skyrocketing prices for insulin and treatments for multiple sclerosis, cancer and rheumatoid arthritis.

The president says the U.S. pays the highest prescription drug costs of any developed nation in the world.

“What we’re proposing is that we’ll negotiate … with a company based on a fair price,” Biden said. “One that reflects the cost of the research and development and the need, providing for a significant a profit but that’s still affordable for consumers.”

The president has proposed giving Medicare the power to negotiate lower drug prices and expanding its coverage to dental, vision and hearing.

Under his plan, Medicare prices on drugs also would be made available to private insurance companies.

Biden said too many pharmaceutical companies do not use enough of their profits on research and innovation to justify the costs. They instead use it to inflate their worth and on executive compensation.

According to one study, from 2016 to 2020 pharmaceutical companies spent $577 billion in stock buybacks and dividends - $56 billion more than what they spend on all research and development over that same period of time,” he said.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

