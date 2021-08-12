Authorities searching for escapee from Foothills Correctional Institution

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - State correctional and local law enforcement officers are looking for an inmate who escaped Foothills Correctional Institution in Morganton Thursday morning.

According to officers, John Curtis Anderson escaped by climbing a fence at the minimum custody portion of the prison.

He was last seen around 10:15 a.m. at the prison wearing green pants and either a grey or white t-shirt.

He is a white male who stands about 5 foot 10 and weighs around 185 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, a scar on his forehead, and tattoos on his left arm (Chinese writing), left hand (faded letters) and right arm (an angel).

Officers say he may have jumped in a waiting vehicle.

Anderson was scheduled to be released Jan. 16, 2022. He was admitted July 9 of this year for identity theft and fraud.

Anyone who sees Anderson should call 911 or the Foothills Correctional Institution at 828-438-5585.

