Arrest made following Albemarle murder

The suspect is being held without bond.
Ebrahim F. Alshaibi
Ebrahim F. Alshaibi(Albemarle Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBEMARLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man is in jail following a murder last night in Albemarle.

Officers with the Albemarle Police Department received a medical call at 4:26 p.m. yesterday at a home on Brown Avenue. When they arrived, they found a 34-year-old male dead behind the home.

A short time later, police identified 31-year-old Ebrahim F. Alshaibi as the suspect. He was arrested without incident and taken to the Stanly County Jail, where he is being held without bond.

The name of the deceased has not yet been released, nor have details leading up to the murder.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

View from Charlotte Motor Speedway as storms roll through the area (Captured by Kent Bernhardt)
