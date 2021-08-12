Arrest made following Albemarle murder

This article has 92 words with a read time of approximately 27 seconds.

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man is in jail following a murder last night in Albemarle.

Officers with the Albemarle Police Department received a medical call at 4:26 p.m. yesterday at a home on Brown Avenue. When they arrived, they found a 34-year-old male dead behind the home.

A short time later, police identified 31-year-old Ebrahim F. Alshaibi as the suspect. He was arrested without incident and taken to the Stanly County Jail, where he is being held without bond.

The name of the deceased has not yet been released, nor have details leading up to the murder.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.