200 children in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 in Gaston County

“The real concern is that we have so many more cases right now than we did last August as school was starting back.”
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Gaston County officials say there are about 200 children in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 in the last 10 days.

Officials say this increase in cases among children is proportional to the increase of total cases. Last August, county officials say about 16 percent of their cases were in children and this August the county is at 17 percent.

“The real concern is that we have so many more cases right now than we did last August as school was starting back. Daily counts in 30′s and 40′s compared to the 133 yesterday and 127 we received today,” Gaston County Director of Communications Adam J. Gaub said.

Officials say they currently do not have good data on the vaccination status of the children who tested positive.

Out of the 359 county cases in children in July and August, 19 percent were age 0-4, 27 percent were age 5-10, 16 percent were age 11-13 and 38 percent were age 14-18.

Children ages 12 and over are eligible to receive the vaccine.

Currently, officials say they are not aware of any Gaston County children who are hospitalized at this time.

“We’ve had numerous requests for additional information related to school-age exposures following Monday’s data update. As we mentioned in the update, we are certainly alarmed at the acceleration of cases locally and state-wide. Cases have increased across all ages and demographics; however the overwhelming majority are from unvaccinated individuals. Vaccination continues to be our best chance of slowing this rapid spread,” Gaston County Public Health Director Steve Eaton said.

Impact masking has on quarantine recommendations (from Gaston County)

  • If a positive child is masked, contacts who are masked do not have to quarantine but should monitor symptoms and should they become symptomatic, stay home and get tested.
  • If a positive child is masked, contacts who are unmasked must quarantine for 14 days.
  • If a positive child is unmasked, all contacts must quarantine for 14 days regardless of whether or not they were masked.
  • If a contact is vaccinated, they do not have to quarantine unless they develop symptoms. Then they should stay home and get tested.
  • A close contact is someone who was within 6 feet of an infected individual for more than 15 minutes.

