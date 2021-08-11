WBTV Tropical Storm Tracker: Fred continuing toward the Dominican Republic

This article has 273 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 21 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A tropical storm warning remains in effect for the Dominican Republic, as Tropical Storm Fred continues to push in that direction with top winds of 40 miles per hour.

While over very warm water this morning, the storm is disorganized and may weaken a bit while it traverses the very mountainous terrain of Hispaniola today.

Tropical Storm #Fred now moving into the Dominican Republic. Fred is rather disorganized & headed over high mountains, which will be quite disrupted. Still, it is expected to hold together & wind up in the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/N5H9u8aoax — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) August 11, 2021

Once it emerges off Hispaniola tonight, the forecast calls for Fred to skirt northern Cuba and the southern Bahamas Thursday, where a tropical storms watch has been posted.

Model guidance and the official forecast still suggest Fred will turn up into the eastern Gulf of Mexico over the weekend, perhaps striking the Florida Keys Saturday and the Florida Panhandle area early Monday morning.

Tropical tracker (First Alert Weather)

All of this seems generally certain in the short term, however, doubt on both the track and intensity enters the forecast picture over the weekend. For reference, the average track errors at days four and five are 175 miles and 200 miles, respectively.

That could make a big difference in where the storm eventually goes once it turns into the Gulf of Mexico, which again, is not even a certainty at this point.

There is also low confidence today in just how strong this storm will be while over the Gulf this weekend, as well as large time gaps in the models regarding just how quickly the storm will move inland, so stay tuned for further updates.

If the Carolinas are to get any rain from the storm, it would not likely be until the early part of next week, and because of all the uncertainty outlined above, much-need rain cannot be banked on at this juncture.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.