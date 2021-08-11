Tropical Storm Fred forms in the Atlantic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Potential Tropical Cyclone 6 became Tropical Storm Fred late Tuesday night. The system is about 40 miles southeast of Ponce, Puerto Rico as it moves west at 17 mph. Fred has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

“No immediate threat to the western Carolinas and northeast Georgia at this time. We will continue to monitor Fred closely in the coming days,” said officials with National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg, SC.

We now have Tropical Storm #Fred. 🌀



The latest forecast shows that Fred is expected to turn back toward the west-northwest early Wednesday, with a west-northwestward motion continuing during the next few days.

“On the forecast track, the disturbance is expected to pass near the southern coast of Puerto Rico tonight and early Wednesday, be near or over Hispaniola on Wednesday, and be near the southeastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands on Thursday,” said officials with the National Hurricane Center.

