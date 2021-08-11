NC DHHS Flu
South Carolina HBCU Clinton College announces free tuition, free laptops for full-time students

The school wants to make their students get a college education.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROCK HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - Clinton College, a historically black college (HBCU) in Rock Hill, South Carolina, is offering all full-time students free tuition for the 2021-22 academic year.

On Aug. 5, Clinton College President Dr. Lester McCorn announced free tuition to all qualifying full-time students for the 2021-2022 academic year.

The school had already made the commitment to slash fall tuition by 50 percent for its students, and offering every student a new tablet.

S.C. HBCU Clinton College to cut tuition by 50 percent for fall semester

But now the college is making tuition free as the school wants to make their students get a college education.

Each full-time student will also get a free Microsoft Surface laptop, the president announced.

