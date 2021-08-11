NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

SC surpasses 10,000 COVID deaths, state health department says

Dr. Edward Simmer, right, director of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental...
Dr. Edward Simmer, right, director of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, urged people to get vaccinated as South Carolina surpassed 10,000 COVID-19-related deaths.(WRDW)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said Wednesday the state reported 15 additional deaths blamed on COVID-19, pushing the state past the 10,000 mark.

In a statement released by the agency, DHEC Director Dr. Edward Simmer said while statistics are useful to measure data, “there is no statistic for grief or comfort in a milestone for those who have lost family members and loved ones.”

Simmer extended his deepest sympathy to families across the state who lost family members to the disease.

He insisted there is “only one way to prevent more lives from being lost, and that is through vaccination,” adding that the arrival of the Delta variant, which was first discovered in India, has “created a surge in new cases and deaths that we have to take seriously.”

“Until we reach a critical percentage of South Carolinians vaccinated that can stifle COVID-19′s spread, we are not out of danger,” Simmer said. “And the longer that takes, the more time the virus has to mutate into new, harder-to-control variants.”

As of Wednesday, DHEC reported a total of 10,007 COVID-19 related deaths. That total includes 8,823 deaths classified as “confirmed” and an additional 1,184 classified as “probable.” The agency’s daily report Wednesday, based on data collected on Monday, listed 14 confirmed and one probable death, which brought the state total past the 10,000 mark.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a “probable” death is defined as a death that:

  • Meets clinical criteria and epidemiologic linkage with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
  • Meets presumptive laboratory evidence
  • Meets vital records criteria with no confirmatory laboratory evidence for SARS-CoV-2.

The latest deaths included one confirmed death in Charleston County, one confirmed death in Colleton County and one probable death in Georgetown County.

Read Simmer’s full statement here:

Fellow South Carolinians,

Today the State of South Carolina reported 15 new deaths due to COVID-19, pushing the total South Carolinian lives lost so far to this virus past the 10,000 mark.

While statistics are useful to measure data, there is no statistic for grief or comfort in a milestone for those who have lost family members and loved ones. To all those families across South Carolina, I want to say my deepest sympathy is with you. I know I also speak on behalf of the thousands of dedicated DHEC employees across our great state who are working non-stop to help prevent more lives from being lost.

There is only one way to prevent more lives from being lost, and that is through vaccination. Hundreds of millions of Americans have been fully vaccinated, including nearly two million South Carolinians. But our work is not done. That number only represents 45 percent of South Carolinians eligible for the vaccine, and it does not count all those aged 11-and-under who are not yet eligible for the vaccine but who depend on the rest of us to protect them.

Although one month ago it looked like the pandemic was improving, the arrival of the Delta variant has created a surge in new cases and deaths that we have to take seriously. Until we reach a critical percentage of South Carolinians vaccinated that can stifle COVID-19′s spread, we are not out of danger. And the longer that takes, the more time the virus has to mutate into new, harder-to-control variants.

Right now, the vaccines we have are all safe, reliable and available. They work and are our best chance at preventing more infections, hospitalizations, and deaths. Please, get fully vaccinated if you aren’t, and continue to follow CDC and DHEC guidelines about universal mask use indoors in public places.

South Carolinians have a well-deserved reputation for working together and taking care of each other. Now more than ever, we need to do so. If we do, we will defeat COVID-19, which has already taken so much from so many.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies carried out the death investigation on Sunday afternoon.
Rowan Sheriff: Man dies from apparent insect sting or bite while mowing
WBTV set out to find the longest stoplight in Charlotte but it turns out there are a lot of...
Which red light is the longest in Charlotte?
Christopher May Riddle was charged and jailed under a bond of $10,500.
Salisbury woman charged with ethnic intimidation
Police say the incident happened on Bevington Woods Lane around 8:30 p.m.
CMPD: Child, adult taken to hospital after possible accidental shooting in south Charlotte
Family: Father shot, killed after 2-year-old finds gun in home and fires in Gastonia
Family: Father shot, killed after 2-year-old finds gun in home and pulls trigger in Gastonia

Latest News

2019 Runway 5K at Charlotte Douglas International Airport
Runway 5K returns: Here’s your chance to run next to airplanes
Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping to identify the...
Crime Stoppers: Detectives hoping to identify suspects in attempted car break-ins in north Charlotte neighborhood
WBTV Back to School
WBTV is Your Home for Back to School
This list is in alphabetical order and is split up with North Carolina and South Carolina...
Back-To-School: Local school districts make decisions on mask-wearing for students, teachers