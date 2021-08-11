Salisbury-based NASCAR Cup team picks up new sponsor for upcoming race

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury-based StarCom Racing and Sherfick Companies, a family-owned real estate development and construction business, team up for the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. StarCom Racing is eager to hit the brick with the black and orange 00 Chevy on Sunday, August 15.

“Sherfick Companies partnership with Starcom Racing has been an adventure to say the least,” Michael Sherfick said. “After last year’s shutdowns and restrictions, it will be a relief to see fans at the track for NASCAR at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.”

Sherfick Companies is a family-owned real estate development and construction business with extensive experience in commercial and residential construction and design. Michael and Gabby Sherfick team up on the designs and Gabby takes care of all the important finishes that attract clients and home buyers from all around the globe. Gabby is also a licensed real estate agent and takes care of the majority of those business relations.

For more information on Sherfick Companies, fans can call 317-229-6080, visit www.sherfickcompanies.com or follow along on Instagram @sherfickcompanies and @rusticrealestate.

