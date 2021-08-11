NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Salisbury-based NASCAR Cup team picks up new sponsor for upcoming race

StarCom Racing is eager to hit the brick with the black and orange 00 Chevy on Sunday, August 15.
StarCom Racing is eager to hit the brick with the black and orange 00 Chevy on Sunday, August 15.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury-based StarCom Racing and Sherfick Companies, a family-owned real estate development and construction business, team up for the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. StarCom Racing is eager to hit the brick with the black and orange 00 Chevy on Sunday, August 15.

“Sherfick Companies partnership with Starcom Racing has been an adventure to say the least,” Michael Sherfick said. “After last year’s shutdowns and restrictions, it will be a relief to see fans at the track for NASCAR at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.”

Sherfick Companies is a family-owned real estate development and construction business with extensive experience in commercial and residential construction and design. Michael and Gabby Sherfick team up on the designs and Gabby takes care of all the important finishes that attract clients and home buyers from all around the globe. Gabby is also a licensed real estate agent and takes care of the majority of those business relations.

For more information on Sherfick Companies, fans can call 317-229-6080, visit www.sherfickcompanies.com or follow along on Instagram @sherfickcompanies and @rusticrealestate.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies carried out the death investigation on Sunday afternoon.
Rowan Sheriff: Man dies from apparent insect sting or bite while mowing
WBTV set out to find the longest stoplight in Charlotte but it turns out there are a lot of...
Which red light is the longest in Charlotte?
Christopher May Riddle was charged and jailed under a bond of $10,500.
Salisbury woman charged with ethnic intimidation
Police say the incident happened on Bevington Woods Lane around 8:30 p.m.
CMPD: Child, adult taken to hospital after possible accidental shooting in south Charlotte
Family: Father shot, killed after 2-year-old finds gun in home and fires in Gastonia
Family: Father shot, killed after 2-year-old finds gun in home and pulls trigger in Gastonia

Latest News

The take home meal service was branded “GO GO Bags,” making the program easily identifiable by...
Cabarrus Health Alliance increases healthy food access through daycare take-home meal program
Image one: pictured left to right are Leah Huggins (Salisbury High), Zachary Lowensten...
Rowan-Salisbury Schools hosts Beginning Teacher conference
Protesters hold signs at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board meeting.
CMS board focuses on students reporting sexual violence after presentation
The Board of Education reviewed a Back to School presentation at Tuesday night’s meeting.
‘We must remain vigilant:’ CMS discusses Back to Schools Plans including COVID-19 protocols