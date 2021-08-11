Runway 5K returns: Here’s your chance to run next to airplanes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Now’s your chance to run on one of Charlotte Douglas International Airport’s runways! After being postponed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 14th Annual Runway 5K will return and registration is underway. This year’s event will feature special pricing for youth and a new route entirely on the runway and taxiways. Participants will receive a T-shirt and finisher medal. Here’s all of the information that event organizers sent over to WBTV.

🔴 You can register for the event here and find out more information.

» When and where?

The event is scheduled for Saturday, October 23, 2021, at 7:30 a.m. at the airport located at 5501 Josh Birmingham Pkwy in Charlotte.

» What about parking?

All parking will be at Overflow Lot 1, located at 15735 Old Dowd Road. Participants will be bussed to the race area. Due to security and capacity requirements, only registered participants will be allowed in the race area. No spectators will be allowed.

» What’s the cost?

Registration is $30 until Aug. 29, when the price increases to $35. On Oct. 12, the rate increases to $40. Registration closes Friday, Oct. 22. The race will be limited to 1,500 participants. Children 12 and under can register for $15 and must be accompanied by a registered adult. Children under 2 are free. Since 2007, over 21,000 people have participated in the 5K, which has raised more than $250,000 for local nonprofit agencies.

» How you’ll make an impact:

This is the third year proceeds will help fund an Airport Opportunity Scholarship with Central Piedmont Community College. The scholarship promotes careers in aviation, as well as economic opportunities in Charlotte.

» What about health safety?

Event organizers say the Runway 5K will follow CDC COVID-19 safety guidelines, which at this time require masks be worn on shuttle buses. The Airport is monitoring local and federal safety recommendations and will make adjustments as necessary.

