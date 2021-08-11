NC DHHS Flu
Rowan-Salisbury Schools hosts Beginning Teacher conference

Image one: pictured left to right are Leah Huggins (Salisbury High), Zachary Lowensten...
Image one: pictured left to right are Leah Huggins (Salisbury High), Zachary Lowensten (Corriher-Lipe Middle), Jaylen Neely (Isenberg), and Ashton Cress (Southeast Middle) leading the panel session, If I knew then what I know now. Image two: Anna Palmer (Knollwood), Jocelyn Shupin (Millbridge), Terrell Knox (Millbridge), Jessica Deal (Mentor), Shannon Krieg (Mentor), and Becky Withers (District Support Mentor) at the Meet the Staff Luncheon.(Rowan-Salisbury Schools)
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 6:42 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan-Salisbury Schools had an “extraordinary week” welcoming and providing orientation to 51 newly hired first-year teachers at a Beginning Teacher Conference, coined Destination Extraordinary 2021, August 2-4, at Salisbury High School.

Professional development was also provided to 22 returning teachers in year two who missed last year’s event due to COVID-19.

According to a press release, “beginning teachers were so excited to have the support and to build positive relationships with one another” prior to the start of the 2021-2022 school year. The orientation was designed to prepare beginning teachers for a smooth entry into the classroom.

One beginning teacher shared how nervous she was prior to orientation. As she was leaving on the last day of the conference, she shared her nervousness had turned into excitement. “We are so appreciative of the experienced teachers, directors, and administrators who participated in the event leading sessions,” said Director of Induction Susan Heaggans. “We would also like to thank the planning committee, RSS School Nutrition for providing meals, Salisbury High School administrators and staff for hosting us, and our business partners for joining our event and donating door prizes.”

Door prizes and resources were donated by the Chamber of Commerce, Novant Health, PFS Investments, Horace Mann, Spice and Tea Exchange, Holy Grind Coffee, Rowan-Salisbury Association of Educators, NC State Employees’ Credit Union, Professional Educators of NC, Samantha Allen-Realtor, Delta Kappa Gamma, Sharonview Credit Union, and schools within the district.

