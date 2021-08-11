Overall, smooth first day of school in Rowan-Salisbury

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Most students and staff in Rowan-Salisbury Schools started the new school year on Wednesday. More than 18,500 students ended their summer by answering the school bell.

Like many districts, masks are optional in Rowan-Salisbury, but on the same day that classes started, the county’s Health Department issued a strong recommendation about masks and the vaccine.

Even so, the first day of school meant that for a while Facebook was a happy place. Proud parents posted pictures of their smiling children ready to go to school, or pictures of proud grandparents who wanted to wish their best. Many children appeared eager to be back in school.

“Yeah, I think the kids are just as excited as I am to be back in,” said Millbridge parent Amanda Thompson. “They’ve been drug out at home and are just ready for this new school year.”

But there’s that viral elephant in the room; the ongoing pandemic. That meant once in class, some of those smiling faces were covered with masks. It’s optional in the district. Superintendent Dr. Tony Watlington visited several schools today, including Shive Elementary.

“Since Governor Cooper made the decision that local school boards would require masks, we’re just encouraging parents to make the decisions that are best for them and their students,” Dr. Watlington said.

Also on Wednesday, Rowan County Public Health put out what it called a strong recommendation urging students, staff, and the community to wear masks and get the vaccine. Director Alyssa Harris said “”Only 17% of children 12 – 17 are currently vaccinated in Rowan County – this is not enough for herd immunity. If your child is twelve years old or older, we highly encourage you to get your child vaccinated against COVID—it is the best way to protect them; and with wearing a mask, it only provides additional protection.”

At Millbridge Elementary, there are additional safety measures in place.

“We’re going to try to keep our kids within their class as much as possible without negatively impacting their day…outside they’ll play with all the friends on the grade level,” said Principal Jordan Baker. “Students will be eating lunch for right now in the classrooms just to kind of keep kids together.”

Keeping kids in school this year is the goal, administrators say, and the superintendent says the started on a positive note with a good first day.

“When we see kids getting on the school buses, smiling faces, that’s the test,” Dr. Watlington added.

Aside from COVID, there are a few other issues, including job vacancies. There are 61 certified teaching vacancies with 35 of them being core vacancies.

There us also a significant need for School Nutrition workers and bus drivers. Both full and part time positions available in those areas.

