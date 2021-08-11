One zip code in northwest Charlotte is at a 17 percent COVID-19 positivity rate

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - COVID-19 cases continue to rise at a rapid rate in North Carolina.

ProMed HealthCare, a northwest Charlotte Urgent Care, is ramping up operations to meet the demand for testing.

“The last two weeks we’ve seen a big increase in the number of cases of covid, the number of people that are getting tested, the number of phone calls, it’s been constant phone calls asking if we have tests,” Dr. Daniel Seward told WBTV.

Dr. Seward says they are also starting to give out more vaccines.

The site is not far from zip code 28216 which, according to Mecklenburg County, has the highest percent positivity rate for the past two weeks at 17 percent.

It also has about 44 percent of the population fully vaccinated.

Compare that to 28210, with the lowest positivity rate at 6.9 percent, and a vaccination rate of 49 percent fully vaccinated.

The data shows the vaccine is important in slowing the spread, but health experts say other mitigation efforts are also essential.

“I would encourage people to wear masks, even if it’s not mandated, it does help reduce spread,” Dr. Seward said.

Morgan Rahrig is fully vaccinated but was still getting tested for covid-19 on Wednesday.

“I’m hoping that I don’t have it but I’ve been exposed,” Rahrig told WBTV.

Thanks to the vaccine she is not worried about getting a severe case, but she is taking every precaution.

“Always better safe than sorry,” she said.

Dr. Seward says it’s mainly unvaccinated people getting positive test results.

“I still think it’s the best way to get past this, and even if they don’t get the vaccine for themselves they should do it for loved ones, people at high risk, friends,” he said.

Although the highest positivity rate is in northwest Charlotte, the lowest vaccination rate is still in east Charlotte.

According to the county, zip code 28212 is just 30 percent fully vaccinated, with a two-week positivity rate of 14.6 percent.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the county said:

“Vaccine uptake is one important factor impacting the transmission of COVID-19 in our community. Use of other mitigation measures, including social distancing and mask wearing, are essential for containing the spread of the virus, especially during periods of high community transmission.”

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.