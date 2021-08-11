Molly’s Kids: ‘Go hug your kids now.’

This article has 471 words with a read time of approximately 2 minutes and 21 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Email from a father of a 3-year-old:

“Last week, my son’s life changed. On August 5th, he woke up and gave everyone hugs and kisses. We noticed his right eye was swelling a little bit and when my wife went to touch it, he flinched and screamed it hurt. After that, he was watching cartoons and was kinda shaky sitting there. He said he was cold. We covered him and my wife cuddled him. The shivering stopped. She went into the kitchen to start making him breakfast and I went out to do something… when I came back inside, I went into the room and saw Hudson laying on the bed, having a seizure.”

David Carter says he immediately screamed for his wife, and when she came in, Hudson was staring blankly, not responding.

“She sat him up to prevent him from choking on his own vomit, and I called 911,” he said. “While on the phone, Hudson lost consciousness and quit breathing. She performed CPR on him for four minutes until paramedics arrived.”

Hudson was taken to the closest hospital, in Thomasville in Davidson County, where they live. The paramedic told the family that Hudson had a continuous grand mal seizure during that ride. They got him stabilized there, then transported him to Brenner Children’s Hospital.

The Carter family following the ambulance that contains their son, Hudson. (Hudson family photo)

“They don’t know what happened,” David said. “Since that day, doctors have performed various tests and are trying to rule things out. Nothing came back positive. Doctors now think he maybe had an underlining infection we didn’t know about and it got bad. He’s now back at home. We’re going to see a pediatric specialist at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro soon, but for now… we’re just holding our breath, hoping he’s suddenly back to being our boy.”

David says he believes in positive thoughts. It’s what he and his wife think helped get their son back to “normal.”

“It’s scary because he’s okay now, but we don’t know if it it’ll happen again,” David said. “The doctors told us it could be ‘one and done,’ or he could walk out of the hospital doors and have the same thing happen when we least expect it. We’re just thankful he is here now.”

Hudson was transported to Brenner Children's Hospital after having a continuous grand mal seizure. (Hudson family photo)

Hudson was born a preemie at 30-weeks-old, and at that time he stayed 47-days in NICU. His parents say back then he was released with a clean bill of health and has had no problems since then… until last Thursday.

“He has a sister who is 11, and two other brothers who are 8 and 4,” David said. “He’s the youngest. We’re just glad he seems okay. Go hug your kids. You never know. You just never, ever know. We had the scare of our life last week. And now, he’s back at home happy as can be.”

Going to hug them now.

