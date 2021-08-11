Horry County police search for missing 26-year-old man last seen in Myrtle Beach area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are asking for the community’s help in finding a missing man.

Jose Martinez, 26, was last seen around 10 a.m. Monday on Burcale Road outside of Myrtle Beach.

At the time, he was wearing a striped polo shirt and khaki shorts. He is known to drive a green 2015 Nissan Sentra with South Carolina plate number CXN-700.

Police said there’s reason to believe that he may have traveled to or through the Rock Hill area.

HCPD told WMBF News that Martinez is usually in touch with loved ones when he leaves, and he has not done that since Monday.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 843-248-1520, or your local law enforcement agency.

