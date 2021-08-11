Heat Index 100°+ and Tropical Storm Fred could bring rain next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Temperatures will be in the mid-90s today, but it will feel even hotter than that. Be safe out there!

High heat and humidity

A few afternoon T-storms

Tracking TS Fred

The biggest story today is the heat. There’s just nothing to shut it off any time soon. Highs will be in the mid-90s. Dew points will be in the low 70s. Add that all together and it feels pretty unpleasant out there. There’s a 30 percent chance for afternoon thunderstorms, which would bring a temporary cool-down on top of some much-needed rain.

This will be the forecast for today through Friday.

Things won’t look or feel much different on Saturday. Highs will be in the mid-90s and there’s a 40 percent chance for afternoon storms.

High temperatures this week (First Alert Weather)

There’s a First Alert for Sunday. A cold front will push in and bring more cloud cover and a better chance for rain. It could impact any outdoor plans you may have. Highs will be a tad cooler though. We’ll stay in the mid to upper 80s.

Tropical Storm Fred continues to move to the west and toward the Gulf of Mexico. It should remain a minimal tropical storm for now but has a better chance to strengthen when it moves back out over open waters in the Gulf. The current track takes it toward the Gulf Coast on Monday and could bring us rain on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Tropical Storm Fred (First Alert Weather)

It is too early to give too many details while the track is still uncertain. This is just a head up that we could get tropical rain next week. That wouldn’t be a bad thing as many spots have gotten pretty dry.

Make it a great afternoon!

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.