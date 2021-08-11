Fort Mill All-Star baseball team wins 2021 Dixie Youth World Series

This article has 132 words with a read time of approximately 39 seconds.

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - This morning, the Fort Mill All-Star baseball team is heading home with heads held high: The youngsters are celebrating their record-setting win as 2021 Dixie Youth World Series champions.

The team went undefeated this season 17-0 and won the series in a whopping 72-20 match.

🎉 Clear your calendars tonight!! We are headed home and the town of Fort Mill is doing it right! 🗓 Join us as we arrive... Posted by Fort Mill Baseball on Wednesday, August 11, 2021

The series was held in Laurel, Mississippi. The team will return tonight between 7 and 8 p.m., when they will be escorted by Fort Mill Police.

The community is encouraged to bring signs and line the procession route through Main Street and in front of the Fort Mill Town Hall and celebrate the team’s big win and return home.

The town’s fire department will spray water across the road, too.

The celebration culminates at Anne Springs Complex 3 at 971 Tom Hall St.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.