Former high school teacher accused of asking for and receiving naked pictures of young girl in Chester County

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A high school teacher turned himself over to authorities as he is accused of asking for and receiving naked pictures of a young girl in Chester County.

Deputies say Zachary Parisher, a former teacher at Chester High School, turned himself in on charges of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to an arrest warrant, Parisher is accused of going on social media on July 11 and contacting a girl he knew was underage, asking her for naked pictures. The arrest warrant says the young girl sent him the pictures.

In addition, an incident report says that Parisher is accused of asking an underaged girl to send him naked pictures in an incident reported on July 30. The victim in this case said she knew Parisher as a teacher at Chester High School. The incident report says the victim sent several naked pictures to Parisher’s cell phone.

The Chester County School District provided a statement on the situation.

“Today the Chester County School District received notification of a staff member who was arrested by the Chester County Sheriff’s Office and charged with sexual exploitation of a minor. We are in full cooperation with our law enforcement partners, and will defer all questions about the investigation to CCSO. The staff member in question is no longer employed with the District,” the statement read.

Parisher’s arrest comes after a two-week investigation by the Chester County Sheriff’s Office into his conduct.

He is currently being housed at the Chester County Detention Center.

