NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Duke study repurposes FDA-approved drugs to treat mild cases of COVID-19

The Duke Clinical Research Institute is launching a clinical trial to study medications that could be used to treat mild to moderate cases of COVID-19 at home.
Duke Clinical Research Institute is leading a study to find out if three FDA-approved...
Duke Clinical Research Institute is leading a study to find out if three FDA-approved medications for other uses could be used to treat mild to moderate cases of COVID-19.(wbtv)
By Kristi O'Connor
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The COVID-19 vaccine is meant to prevent severe cases of COVID-19, but researchers are still trying to find quality treatments for mild to moderate breakthrough cases or cases of the virus in people who are unvaccinated.

The Duke Clinical Research Institute is launching a clinical trial to study medications that could be used to treat mild to moderate cases of COVID-19 at home. The study is called Activ-6. It focuses on three medications that are FDA-approved for other uses.

Dr. Adrian Hernandez, M.D. is the executive director of the Duke Clinical Research Institute.

“The goal for this program is to try to identify people early on in COVID-19 and treat them at home where it’s more convenient and hopefully prevent them from going to the emergency room or hospital,” Dr. Hernandez said.

There are a handful of treatments available to patients suffering from severe cases of COVID-19, but this study aims to find treatment for mild cases. Dr. Hernandez says this is important because it is difficult to identify whose mild case will worsen. Sometimes, it is too late for medications to work when cases become severe.

“What we need to do is be able to tackle this issue very early before they have worsening symptoms or before they go into an emergency room or a hospital,” Dr. Hernandez said.

Anyone in the U.S. over the age of 30 may enroll in the Activ-6 study. To enroll or get more information click here.

Dr. Hernandez says participants will be mailed a medication. The medication could be a placebo, Ivermectin, Fluticasone, or Fluvoxamine. Ivermectin is typically used to treat parasitic infections. Fluticasone is an inhaled steroid commonly prescribed for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Fluvoxamine is a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor used to treat depression.

Dr. Hernandez says small studies on each of these drugs showed potential benefits of preventing hospitalizations from COVID-19. He added that it is important to use these medications as they are prescribed or directed under this study. The drugs have not yet been approved by the FDA as a treatment for COVID-19.

While treatments for the virus are still being researched, there are supplements on the market that could boost your immune system as the COVID-19 virus continues to spread.

Josh Rimany is the Founder and Chief Wellness Officer at Dilworth Drug and Wellness Center. He says there are several supplements that have been used to strengthen a person’s immune system against viral infection.

Rimany provides his customers with COVID-19 supplement kits. The kits contain varying doses of supplements like Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Wholemune, Zine, Quercetin, and Glutathione.

“It creates the nutrition or the nutrients needed to feed the immune system to be ready, to be active, and to be responsive quickly,” Rimany said. “At certain dosages, clinically it’s been shown to have antiviral properties.”

Rimany’s supplement kits contain different dosages depending on whether a person is preparing their immune system to respond to a COVID-19 exposure or if a person has already tested positive for the virus.

Because most supplements are not FDA approved, Rimany recommends speaking with a professional before taking over the counter supplements.

“When you go over the counter, make sure somebody’s vetted it for you,” Rimany said. “Because quality matters and efficacy matters. Rely on someone to guide you. You don’t need to DIY this.”

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies carried out the death investigation on Sunday afternoon.
Rowan Sheriff: Man dies from apparent insect sting or bite while mowing
WBTV set out to find the longest stoplight in Charlotte but it turns out there are a lot of...
Which red light is the longest in Charlotte?
Christopher May Riddle was charged and jailed under a bond of $10,500.
Salisbury woman charged with ethnic intimidation
Police say the incident happened on Bevington Woods Lane around 8:30 p.m.
CMPD: Child, adult taken to hospital after possible accidental shooting in south Charlotte
Family: Father shot, killed after 2-year-old finds gun in home and fires in Gastonia
Family: Father shot, killed after 2-year-old finds gun in home and pulls trigger in Gastonia

Latest News

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
Close to 5,000 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in North Carolina in one day
Senior pastor George Davis is hoping more people at his church will get vaccinated.
Pastor blames 7 COVID-19 in congregation on vaccine misinformation
Dr. Edward Simmer, right, director of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental...
SC surpasses 10,000 COVID deaths, state health department says
The surge has prompted new mask mandates and mitigation measures as hospitals in several states...
What to know about COVID-19 as delta variant fuels surge