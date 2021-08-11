Dog Days roll on and tropics stay active

NC DHHS Flu
By Al Conklin
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Bermuda high-pressure system, which often governs our weather this time of the year, will remain in full force for the rest of this week, meaning hot and humid conditions across the Carolinas will hold. High temperatures will reach the low to mid-90s each afternoon through Saturday, with heat index values over 100 degrees each afternoon.

  • Hot temperatures and high humidity
  • Scattered downpours and gusty winds
  • First Alert now up for Sunday
  • Tropical Storm Fred could bring us rain

As for rain, typical early-August storm chances – generally in the 30 percent range – will hold for the rest of the week until a front closes in on Saturday. Any storms that do develop over the next few days could produce heavy, flooding downpours, frequent lightning, and damaging wind gusts.

Weekend forecast
Weekend forecast(First Alert Weather)

As we move into the weekend, rain chances are forecast to ramp up a bit and temperatures may back down by Sunday, as the late-week front drifts in from the north, acting as a trigger for more clouds, cooler northeast breezes, and better rain chances. At this point, I would not cancel any outdoor plans you may have, but understand they be interrupted by scattered storms both days of the weekend and perhaps be a bit more widespread on Sunday.

We are also closely watching the tropics, where, after a month of non-activity, things are heating up. The National Hurricane Center has posted tropical storm warnings for the Dominican Republic and tropical storm watches for the southern Bahamas, in advance of Tropical Storm Fred.

The storm is forecast to continue to drift west-northwest and eventually roll into the eastern Gulf of Mexico over the weekend. If we are to get any much-needed rain from Fred, it would not likely be until early next week. We’ll keep you posted!

Keep cool and have a great hump day!

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

