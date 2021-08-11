Crime Stoppers: Detectives hoping to identify suspects in attempted car break-ins in north Charlotte neighborhood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping to identify the individuals responsible for multiple attempted car break-ins in a north Charlotte subdivision.

The break-in attempts happened in the early morning hours of Thursday, July 22 in the Gibbon Woods neighborhood.

Surveillance footage from multiple home security cameras in the neighborhood shows people checking car doors to see if they are unlocked.

“They were looking for unlocked car doors. Those that they would find, they would go inside, sometimes get in it, close the door and rummage through the vehicle,” explained Detective Adrian Johnson with the CMPD Crime Stoppers.

One clip from a home security camera shows a suspect peering into the side of a vehicle parked in a driveway. A video from a different home security camera shows a suspect checking the handle of a car door to see if the car has been left unlocked. A third video from yet another camera shows a confrontation happening in front of one home in the community. The video shows two people walk out of a home to discover that someone is rummaging through a car in the driveway.

“The doorbell camera alerted the victim that someone was in their driveway. They went out to see if anybody was in the driveway and that’s when they saw the suspect inside of the car,” explained Johnson.

The surveillance footage shows the two men chase the suspect out of the car and away from the home. Johnson said the men then decided to return home and get in a vehicle so they could find the break-in suspects. The detective said this led to another confrontation where a suspect allegedly fired a gunshot.

“We just wouldn’t advise any victim to run up on a suspect because that suspect could be capable of anything,” said Johnson. “We would say, ‘keep a safe distance, contact 9-1-1, and if you can keep the suspect in vision, then give us as much information about them as possible’.”

Detectives believe there were three suspects that were checking for unlocked cars in the Gibbon Woods neighborhood on July 22.

Anyone with information about the attempted car break-ins is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.

