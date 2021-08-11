Convicted felon sentenced to at least 9 years federal prison for 2019 gun incident

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A convicted felon will spend at least 9 years in federal prison for an incident involving a gun that occurred in 2019.

On August 3, 2019, personnel from the Patrol Division of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office responded to 6365 South Main Street in Salisbury to investigate a report of a domestic assault and the discharge of a firearm.

Investigators say Bradley Tyrone Spratt, 36, of 1215 Old Wilkesboro Rd. in Salisbury was a passenger in a vehicle being driven by woman who was then identified as the victim.

Spratt and the victim were having an argument as they travelled south, on I-85 thru Rowan County. During the argument, Spratt pointed a handgun at the female victim, and then pointed the handgun out an open window and discharged it. The woman exited I-85, at the Webb Road exit, and drove to the VIP Sweepstakes Arcade located, at 6365 South Main Street in Salisbury.

RCSO deputies spoke to the woman and to others present before taking Spratt into custody. A Taurus .380 pistol was found inside the woman’s vehicle, and .75 grams of heroin was found on Spratt.

Spratt was initially charged with state-level criminal offenses, but his case was adopted for federal prosecution. Spratt was indicted on January 25, 2021, by the Federal Grand Jury for United States District Court – Middle District of North Carolina on one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (18 USC 922(g)). Assistant United States Attorney Terry Meinecke was assigned the prosecution.

On August 6, Spratt was sentenced to 108 months incarceration to be served in the U.S. Bureau of Prisons to be followed by 3 years of supervised release. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (BATFE) and the Salisbury Police Department assisted with the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.