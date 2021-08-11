NC DHHS Flu
CMPD: Child, adult taken to hospital after possible accidental shooting in south Charlotte

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 9:54 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A child and an adult were rushed to the hospital after a possible accidental shooting in south Charlotte Tuesday night.

Police say the incident happened on Bevington Woods Lane around 8:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a child and adult who had been shot. Both victims were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. 

CMPD says early evidence suggests these injuries were sustained as the result of an accidental shooting, but officers are still actively investigating this incident.

Police did not provide any other details about this incident.

