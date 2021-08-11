Charlotte Motor Speedway’s STEAM program welcomes families to the Dirt Track for monster truck-inspired fun

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - As part of Charlotte Motor Speedway’s STEAM program to teach children and families about science, technology, engineering, arts and math in motorsports, the speedway will host approximately 40 families on Friday, Aug. 13 for an interactive, educational program at The Dirt Track at Charlotte.

Planned in conjunction with this weekend’s Circle K Monster Truck Bash, the event will include hands-on activities around the theme of “roll it, launch it and crush it.”

In addition to building their own model monster trucks, participants will enjoy live demonstrations from the Concord Fire Department and get to ride in a monster truck.

