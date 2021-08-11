NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

1 in 5 parents won’t get eligible kids vaccinated, poll says

By CNN
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new poll finds a fifth of American parents with children eligible for COVID-19 vaccines say they definitely won’t vaccinate them.

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation poll, another 23% of parents say they may get their kids vaccinated later, but not now.

Other concerns:

  • 88% of parents of unvaccinated kids say not enough is known about the shot’s long-term effects
  • 79% are worried about immediate side effects
  • 73% are concerned it could impact the fertility of their children

The poll also found there’s a close correlation between the vaccination status of parents and their attitudes on vaccinating their children.

Some 60% of vaccinated parents say their kids are also vaccinated, while just 4% of unvaccinated parents got the shot for their kids.

Overall, 41% of parents with children who are eligible for the vaccine have gotten it for them.

That’s up from 34 percent in June.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies carried out the death investigation on Sunday afternoon.
Rowan Sheriff: Man dies from apparent insect sting or bite while mowing
WBTV set out to find the longest stoplight in Charlotte but it turns out there are a lot of...
Which red light is the longest in Charlotte?
Christopher May Riddle was charged and jailed under a bond of $10,500.
Salisbury woman charged with ethnic intimidation
Police say the incident happened on Bevington Woods Lane around 8:30 p.m.
CMPD: Child, adult taken to hospital after possible accidental shooting in south Charlotte
Family: Father shot, killed after 2-year-old finds gun in home and fires in Gastonia
Family: Father shot, killed after 2-year-old finds gun in home and pulls trigger in Gastonia

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
This image shows Tropical Storm Fred swirling just south of Puerto Rico.
Tropical Storm Fred nearing the Dominican Republic
New consumer price inflation data shows the pace of inflation has slowed but continues to rise.
US consumer prices rose in July but at slower pace
Kaylee won a $20,000 college scholarship from the Vax Nevada Days program.
13-year-old wins $20K scholarship in vaccination lottery