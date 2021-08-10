Tropical update: Storm to strengthen, expected to become cyclone today

This article has 299 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 20 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Potential Tropical Cyclone Six passed through the Virgin Islands overnight and appears to be holding its own this morning, if not a little bit disorganized. A Hurricane Hunter aircraft is currently en route to have a better look at the system and indications are that we’ll soon have our sixth tropical storm of the season, Fred.

In advance of brush-by of Puerto Rico tonight and a direct hit on the Dominican Republic Wednesday, tropical storm warnings have been issued for both islands as the disturbance continues to push northwest at about 17 mph.

Tracking the tropics (First Alert Weather)

While over very warm water today there will be room for some strengthening; however, the forecast calls for some weakening thereafter while it traverses the very mountainous terrain of Hispaniola midweek.

By the end of the workweek, the system, either in the form of a tropical storm or depression, should be near or along the northern Cuba coast before drifting up into the eastern Gulf of Mexico over the weekend.

All of this seems generally certain in the short term, however, doubt on both the track and intensity enters the forecast picture over the weekend. For reference, the average track errors at days four and five are 175 miles and 200 miles, respectively. That could make a big difference in where the storm eventually goes once it turns into the Gulf of Mexico, which again, is not even a certainty at this point.

There is also much lower confidence today in just how strong this storm will be beyond the end of this week, so stay tuned for further updates.

Hurricane season peak (First Alert Weather)

If the Carolinas are to get any rain from the storm, it would not likely be until the middle part of next week, and because of all the uncertainty outlined above, much-need rain cannot be banked on at this juncture.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

