Shooting outside Rock Hill, S.C. barbershop injures one

Police say the victim’s condition is serious, but not life-threatening.
(AP)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - One person was seriously injured in a shooting in Rock Hill, S.C. Tuesday, according to police.

The incident occurred in the parking lot of the Tite Cuts barbershop at West Black and Allen streets.

Police say the victim’s condition is serious, but not life-threatening. The name of the victim has not yet been released.

Suspects have not yet been publicly identified. Officers say they left the scene in a black sedan.

This is a developing situation.

