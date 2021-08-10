School board members silent on district’s failure to collect data on rape, sexual assault

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Members of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education have stayed silent in the wake of a WBTV investigation that found the district failed to record reported rapes and sexual assaults at schools across the district.

Public records and data obtained by WBTV through public records requests found that the district recorded just two reported rapes in the entire district over the past decade.

WBTV has interviewed four women who reported being raped just at Myers Park High School in that same time, calling into question the district’s numbers.

Previous: CMS failed to track reported rapes, assaults on campus

A spokesman for the district, Patrick Smith, has defended the data, saying those were the reports entered into the school’s record keeping system.

“That system does not necessarily include all reports of sexual misconduct, it includes only those where investigations result in findings of policy violations,” Smith said in a statement.

In the wake of WBTV’s investigation, the station contacted each member of the school board to ask for reaction to the district’s failure to keep accurate records of reported sexual violence on campus.

Previous: More women detail reported rape, assault at Myers Park as school leaders remain silent

No board member responded.

One day after our investigation aired, CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston announced the creation of a new taskforce to examine how the district handles reports of sexual violence.

The board is scheduled to meet Tuesday night, where it will receive an update from Winston on the district’s policies related to handling reporting and documenting sexual violence on campus.

