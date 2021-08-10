NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

School board members silent on district’s failure to collect data on rape, sexual assault

By Nick Ochsner
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Members of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education have stayed silent in the wake of a WBTV investigation that found the district failed to record reported rapes and sexual assaults at schools across the district.

Public records and data obtained by WBTV through public records requests found that the district recorded just two reported rapes in the entire district over the past decade.

WBTV has interviewed four women who reported being raped just at Myers Park High School in that same time, calling into question the district’s numbers.

Previous: CMS failed to track reported rapes, assaults on campus

A spokesman for the district, Patrick Smith, has defended the data, saying those were the reports entered into the school’s record keeping system.

“That system does not necessarily include all reports of sexual misconduct, it includes only those where investigations result in findings of policy violations,” Smith said in a statement.

In the wake of WBTV’s investigation, the station contacted each member of the school board to ask for reaction to the district’s failure to keep accurate records of reported sexual violence on campus.

Previous: More women detail reported rape, assault at Myers Park as school leaders remain silent

No board member responded.

One day after our investigation aired, CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston announced the creation of a new taskforce to examine how the district handles reports of sexual violence.

The board is scheduled to meet Tuesday night, where it will receive an update from Winston on the district’s policies related to handling reporting and documenting sexual violence on campus.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family: Father shot, killed after 2-year-old finds gun in home and fires in Gastonia
Family: Father shot, killed after 2-year-old finds gun in home and pulls trigger in Gastonia
Gov. Henry McMaster says shutdowns will not return in South Carolina.
Gov. McMaster encourages vaccinations, acknowledges Delta variant concerns but rejects school mask mandates
Christopher May Riddle was charged and jailed under a bond of $10,500.
Salisbury woman charged with ethnic intimidation
Deputies carried out the death investigation on Sunday afternoon.
Rowan Sheriff: Man dies from apparent insect sting or bite while mowing
CMPD detectives charged Sammy Garcia and Javier Lee Martinez-Hernandez with attempted murder,...
2 suspects charged in robbery, shooting of Duke Energy worker in east Charlotte

Latest News

The Fort Mill Schools plan is ready to go for the new school year.
Fort Mill Schools shows new COVID protocols in new school, some parents want more
Julie Firr did not get antibodies from the vaccine due to her autoimmune disorder. She is in...
‘How much do you want to gamble?’: Immunocompromised woman hospitalized by COVID encourages healthy people to get vaccinated
During a news conference Tuesday, Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles claimed she could not mandate mask...
Mask mandate questions loom as Charlotte Mayor defers decision
Rock Hill student recognized for supporting veterans