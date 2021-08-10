NC DHHS Flu
Rowan Sheriff: Man dies from apparent insect sting or bite while mowing

Victim told homeowner that he had been bitten or stung just moments before he collapsed
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man died on Sunday while mowing a lawn in Rowan County and investigators believe the death was caused by a sting or bite from an insect.

The report at the Rowan Sheriff’s Office says that Seth Andrew Collins, 36, of Gaston County, was mowing the grass at a property on Lipe Road in China Grove on Sunday afternoon.

The property owner said that he took a bottle of water to Collins at approximately 5:20 p.m. 25 minutes later, Collins came to the front door and told the resident that he had either been stung or bitten on the head by some kind of insect. Collins was unsteady on his feet and then he collapsed. The man began CPR and continued it until Rowan Emergency Services arrived.

The efforts to save Collins were not successful and he died at approximately 6:38 p.m.

Deputies searched the area but did not locate any obvious nests in the area where Collins had been mowing.

