NCDHHS approves Mecklenburg Co. split from Cardinal Innovations.

This article has 46 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 64 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services have approved the alignment of Cardinal Innovations and Vaya Health, as well as several counties’ requests to leave Cardinal for other LME/MCOs.

Mecklenburg and Orange counties will transition to Alliance, Forsyth and Davie counties will transition to Partners, and Rockingham and Davidson counties will transition to Sandhills, between Oct. 1 and Dec. 15.

Cabarrus, Stanly and Union Counties were already approved to join Partners, effective Sept. 1.

Alamance, Caswell, Franklin, Granville, Person, Rowan, and Vance counties will remain with Cardinal and transition to Vaya.

The decision was approved July 29, but Mecklenburg County voted to disengage with Cardinal on June 1.

[Mecklenburg County votes to break with Cardinal Innovations]

Cardinal, an organization tasked with managing the care of children and adults covered by Medicaid and other state funding, has been accused of providing sub-standard, untimely or inadequate care.

[Mecklenburg County to disengage from Cardinal Innovations, realign with Alliance Health]

Cardinal’s day-to-day operations were to be assumed by Vaya the next business day. The consolidation will be completed by April 1, 2022.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.