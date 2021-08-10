NC officer critically wounded, shooting suspect arrested

FOREST CITY, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina police officer was shot and critically wounded, and a man wanted in the shooting was arrested hours later.

Forest City Police Chief Chris LeRoy says officers received a call Monday morning of a suspicious person and found Akeil Franklin in the woods.

Franklin was wanted for probation violations.

LeRoy says officers tried to speak to Franklin but that he pulled out a gun and fired at them. LeRoy says Officer Jamie Hill was struck.

Officers returned fire. LeRoy says Hill was in critical but stable condition at a hospital. A Rutherford County sheriff’s deputy says Franklin was arrested Monday afternoon.

