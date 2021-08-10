United Methodist ministers in Rowan County urge community to get COVID-19 vaccination

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A group of United Methodist ministers from several Rowan County churches is urging members of the community to get the COVID-19 vaccination.

The letter is addressed to their congregations as well as the community:

We, the United Methodist Clergy of Rowan County, desire to live into our calling to share the love and grace of Jesus Christ with all those in our congregation and community. We desire to follow Jesus who calls us to love our neighbor and John Wesley’s first general rule to, “First, do no harm.”

We have been with you all during these last 16 months. We all have taken steps in the darkest valley. We all have witnessed loved ones, friends, and neighbors suffer, and some pass away. We all know sorrow and pain by name. We all know what it means to worry and to lose. When vaccines were cleared and ready to be used, it was an answer to our consistent prayer for a solution to stopping this virus.

Our prayers were to end this pandemic, to stop the suffering and the death. The CDC reported on August 1, 2021, 610,873 people in the United States have died from COVID19. 321 of those deaths have been our neighbors, here in Rowan County. We mourn with those families, and we do not want to see hundreds more die before this is over. We, the United Methodist Clergy of Rowan County believe we can prevent more death and more suffering by getting the vaccine.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has reported, as of August 9, 2021, there have been 59,285 people in Rowan County, or 42% of the population, who have been fully vaccinated. We want to say thank you to those people. Thank you for being willing to help put an end to this virus and loving your neighbor and community. 42% is still not enough. We need a larger amount of people to get vaccinated in order to reach herd immunity. We are not medical experts and understand there are many who are nervous and reluctant to get the vaccine. We are asking you to consult your doctor and ask their professional opinion on your specific and personal case. Consult with the health professionals of this county and please take their recommendations seriously.

In the book of Genesis, as the water from the flood started to recede, Noah sent out a raven and a dove for tangible proof it was okay to leave the ark. After a long wait the dove brought back a torn olive leaf. It was proof things started to grow again on dry ground. When we look at the scientists, health professionals, and other leaders in these fields, they are holding the vaccine up as proof of our hope to end this pandemic.

The Associated Press reported, in the end of June, that 98% to 99% of Americans, who die from COVID-19, are people who have not gotten the vaccine. We desire the suffering, the pain, and the death to stop. Please do your part, get your shot, so we move beyond this pandemic.

If you are looking for where to get a vaccine or to make an appointment please visit the Rowan County Health Department’s website, rowancountync.gov/1656/Vaccine-Information. Let us move beyond this virus and do our part.

The letter was signed by the following: Rev. Jim Parsons – Milford Hills United Methodist Church, Salisbury Rev. Dr. Mark Conforti – First United Methodist Church, Salisbury Rev. John Yeager – Christ and Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, Salisbury Rev. Laura Auten – District Superintendent of the Uwharrie District Rev. McKenzie Sefa – Central United Methodist Church, Spencer Rev. Craig J. Sefa – Shiloh United Methodist Church, Granite Quarry Rev. Aldana W. Allen, Providence United Methodist Church, Salisbury Rev. Caitlin Lai, North Kannapolis United Methodist Church, Kannapolis Rev. Jeff Insley, Bethel and Grace United Methodist Church, Salisbury.

