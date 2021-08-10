NC DHHS Flu
Masks now required for students riding the school bus in Rowan-Salisbury Schools

Decision follows federal guidelines for public transportation
Masks are now required on the bus, optional in the classroom in Rowan-Salisbury Schools.
Masks are now required on the bus, optional in the classroom in Rowan-Salisbury Schools.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - While masks are still optional for students and staff inside school buildings, they are required for anyone riding a school bus.

On Monday night the Rowan-Salisbury School Board voted to follow federal guidance that requires masks on any form of public transportation, which includes school busses.

April Kuhn, the RSS Chief Student Services and Compliance Officer, said there were 20 staff in quarantine as of Monday and 11 confirmed COVID-19 positives. Kuhn suggested to the Board that the masks on busses guidance be followed.

Earlier on Monday, the Kannapolis City School Board changed its earlier decision to masks optional in its school and instead voted to require masks for students and teachers.

