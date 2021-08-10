Masks now required for students riding the school bus in Rowan-Salisbury Schools

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - While masks are still optional for students and staff inside school buildings, they are required for anyone riding a school bus.

On Monday night the Rowan-Salisbury School Board voted to follow federal guidance that requires masks on any form of public transportation, which includes school busses.

April Kuhn, the RSS Chief Student Services and Compliance Officer, said there were 20 staff in quarantine as of Monday and 11 confirmed COVID-19 positives. Kuhn suggested to the Board that the masks on busses guidance be followed.

Earlier on Monday, the Kannapolis City School Board changed its earlier decision to masks optional in its school and instead voted to require masks for students and teachers.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.