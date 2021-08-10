NC DHHS Flu
It’s mask mandate day in Boone

By Steve Ohnesorge
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - At 5 p.m. on Tuesday, the Town of Boone’s State of Emergency took effect and masks are now mandated inside of all public buildings.

The decision last week came on the heels of reports that the Delta variant is spreading rapidly in Boone.

The same data changed the COVID rules at Appalachian State University as well.

Masks were going to be optional for vaccinated students and staff. Only unvaccinated people would need to wear them inside campus buildings.

Boone residents, tourists weigh in on upcoming indoor mask requirement

Now, everyone, while on campus, must wear masks inside any university building.

In addition, those who are unvaccinated and living in the dorms will be subject to random COVID testing.

Town of Boone to require masks indoors after declaring State of Emergency due to rising COVID-19 cases

As those changes were made, the Watauga County Board of Education met Monday night and changed its policy from parents having the option of sending their children to school with masks to mandatory masks K-12.

“It’s one of the toughest decisions I’ve ever had to make,” said Board Vice-Chairman Steve Combs.

Combs preferred to keep it optional but after seeing the latest data Monday night, he says there was one overwhelming factor to consider: “Safety.”

The board voted unanimously to institute the mandate.

Officials are not sure how long the mandate will be enforced.

The COVID situation will be monitored and restrictions will be changed as needed, say officials.

