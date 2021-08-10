‘How much do you want to gamble?’: Immunocompromised woman hospitalized by COVID encourages healthy people to get vaccinated

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Less than one percent of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County are fully vaccinated.

Doctors say many of the people choosing not to get the shot could get the virus and be OK, but it’s not just about yourself.

You can pass it on to someone more vulnerable.

“It’s now a disease of the unvaccinated and what can happen is it can spill over to some of the vaccinated who have immune system problems,” Dr. David Priest with Novant Health said.

Julie Firr is one of those people.

She says she got the shot in February, but due to her autoimmune disorder, she did not get the protection most people get.

In June, she tested positive for COVID-19.

Firr has been through a lot of ups and downs since contracting COVID-19 earlier this summer.

She suffers from sjögren’s syndrome and rheumatoid arthritis.

After participating in a trial studying how people with autoimmune issues handle the vaccine, she learned she did not retain any antibodies.

She believes she contracted the virus after a family emergency.

“My father had an unfortunate incident and I had to go into the hospital with him,” Firr said. “When I came back to Charlotte from my trip, June 18th, my test was positive.”

Her husband Terry also tested positive but had mild symptoms.

Julie was not as lucky.

“We went to the ER on the 11th, spent six days admitted and should have been able to do all my breathing treatments at home, but four days into my home I needed to be re-admitted,” she said.

This is her third hospitalization after testing positive.

She sees her family through her hospital room window.

“I would be having flem all of that, and then I’d spike a 104 fever,” she said. “To try to get the fevers under control they wanted to do a lung culture that would require me to be intubated. That was probably the lowest time.”

She ended up avoiding intubation, but the road ahead is still uncertain.

WBTV asked her how she feels about people choosing not to get the shot.

“As a human and we all share this world together if you can, why wouldn’t you?” she said.

She also encourages people to mask and social distance.

“If I’m wrong then you get mask acne, if you’re wrong you might end up on a ventilator,” she said. “That’s my message, how much do you want to gamble?”

As hospitalizations rise, she hopes people consider those around them, and people like herself with autoimmune issues.

“It might not be you, but it could be your first-grade teacher, it could be your mailman, come on,” she said. “Roll the dice. I don’t think that’s one I want to do.”

Firr was released from the hospital late Tuesday.

Her next concern she says is paying the bills, as she has not been able to work throughout all of this.

