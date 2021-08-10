How do I register to get a COVID-19 vaccine appointment?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There are a lot of questions when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine, how to book an appointment, and any potential financial costs involved. WBTV’s Vaccine Team is on your side with what you need to know before you get your vaccine and answering your questions in our Q&A. » You can submit a question about the COVID-19 vaccine here.

» CVS

Who? Ages 12+ are now eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

How much? No cost for the vaccine with insurance or through a federal program for the uninsured.

Need an appointment? » Schedule your appointment here.

Perks? CVS, in partnership with Target, is offering $5 coupons for guests who receive their COVID-19 vaccine in-store at nearly all locations. Terms and conditions apply.

» Walgreens

Who? Walgreens offers the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to ages 12+ and offers guest scheduling to make appointments on behalf of someone else.

For minors under age 13, a parent or legal guardian must complete registration and must be present at appointments.

Pfizer-BioNTech is authorized for ages 12 and older. Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) and Moderna are authorized for ages 18 and older.

How much? No cost for the vaccine with most insurance or government assistance coverage.

Need an appointment? Same-day and walk-in appointments are now available. » Schedule yours here.

» Walmart

Who? The company says customers will receive the vaccine that has been allocated and is within the FDA authorization. For example, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are authorized for 18 and older, and Pfizer is authorized for 16 and older.

How much? Walmart’s fee to administer the vaccine will be billed to private insurance or the federal government. Walmart says they will never bill the customer.

Need an appointment? At this time, all Walmart vaccination appointments can only be made through their online scheduler for in-store vaccinations. Appointment availability is based on availability by individual store locations, so appointments will be limited based on quantities allocated by federal and state governments. » Here’s the online appointment scheduler.

» Target

Who? Ages 12+ are now eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

How much? No cost for the vaccine with insurance or through a federal program for the uninsured.

Need an appointment? » Here’s more information on how to prepare for your visit and how to find vaccine availability.

Perks? Target is offering $5 coupons for guests who receive their COVID-19 vaccine in-store at nearly all locations. Terms and conditions apply.

» Harris Teeter Pharmacy

What’s offered? Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer

Need an appointment? No appointments are required for in-store vaccinations.

