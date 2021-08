HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - Hickory City Schools voted to require masks for all students, teachers, staff and visitors.

The vote, which was unanimous, came at the school board meeting on Monday.

#breaking The Board of Education for Hickory City Schools has voted unanimously to require masks for all students, teachers, staff and visitors at the start of the new year. Officials will revisit the situation monthly, according to a school spokesperson. — Steve Ohnesorge WBTV (@WBTVSteveO) August 9, 2021

School officials say they will revisit the mask discussion monthly.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.