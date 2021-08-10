Heat, humidity and a tropical system!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - How’s that for an August forecast?

Heat indices near 100 degrees

Afternoon T-storms possible

New tropical system

Today will be hot and humid. Highs will reach the low 90s but it will feel closer to 100 degrees at times. There’s a chance for thunderstorms to pop up as we move through the afternoon and evening.

The forecast will be similar Wednesday through Friday. Highs will be in the low to mid-90s and it will feel much hotter. At times, the heat index could surpass 100 degrees. The chance for afternoon thunderstorms stands at 30 percent.

Seven day forecast (First Alert Weather)

The better chance for rain comes in on Sunday. A cold front will stall out and take our rain chances up a bit for Sunday and Monday. More cloud cover will also take our temperatures back to the upper 80s for a few days.

The tropics are getting a little more interesting. As of the 11 a.m. update, we still have Potential Tropical Cyclone SIX. However, some strengthening is expected today. We could have Tropical Storm Fred later today or tonight.

Tropical tracker (First Alert Weather)

The storm is currently moving WNW at 18 miles per hour. Winds are at 35mph. It is expected to move over the islands and emerge out into the Gulf of Mexico by this weekend. After it is back out in open water, some strengthening could occur.

If we see any impacts here in the Carolinas, it would be the early to middle part of next week.

Make it a great afternoon!

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

