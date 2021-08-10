Heat and humidity run high, new tropical storm expected today

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Bermuda high-pressure system, which often governs our weather this time of the year, will remain in full force for the rest of this week, meaning hot and humid conditions across the Carolinas will hold.

Hot temperatures hold

Scattered downpours

Tropical Atlantic getting active

High temperatures will reach the lower 90s each afternoon through Saturday, with heat index values in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees each afternoon.

High temperature forecast (First Alert Weather)

Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

As for rain, yet again, there’s not a great trigger for storms today, though a couple will likely flare up late this afternoon and evening.

Typical storms chances – generally in the 30 percent range – will hold for the rest of the week until a front closes in on Friday.

As we move into the weekend, storms chances are forecast to ramp up a bit and temperatures may back down a little by Sunday, as the late-week front may stall across the region, acting as a trigger for clouds and thunderstorms.

At this point, I would not cancel any outdoor plans you may have, but understand they be interrupted by scattered storms, especially on Sunday.

We are also closely watching the tropics, where, after a month of non-activity, things are heating up. The National Hurricane Center has posted tropical storm warnings for Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, as the disturbance in the far eastern Caribbean Sea this morning is forecast to become Tropical Storm Fred later today.

Tropical tracker (First Alert Weather)

The storm is forecast to continue to drift northwest and eventually roll into the eastern Gulf of Mexico over the weekend.

If we are to get any much-needed rain from Fred, it would not likely be until the middle of next week. We’ll keep you posted!

Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

