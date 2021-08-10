NC DHHS Flu
Good Samaritan shot twice while helping victims of purse snatching in Calif.

By KGO Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 12:14 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) - A good Samaritan who was shot twice as he stepped in to help during a violent purse snatching in California says he doesn’t regret his actions.

When he heard women scream Saturday afternoon in Oakland’s Chinatown, it took only seconds for a good Samaritan, identified as Mr. Li, to jump into action, his active shooter training kicking in.

“I’ll calm everyone down, deescalate the situation before it gets out of hand, but then, it really got out of hand really pretty fast,” Li said.

Li was out shopping with his mom when he saw two couples targeted in a violent purse snatching. One man in the group was pistol-whipped as he tried to recover his girlfriend’s bag.

When Li jumped in to help, he was shot twice in the armpit and leg. He is now recovering in the hospital.

“I would never expect something like this to happen in broad daylight with lots of cameras around and a lot of police presence around,” Li said.

As he recovers, Li says he has no regrets about his actions but wants to share a word of caution with others.

“If you’re getting robbed, think about your safety first. Don’t think about your possessions. Possessions can always be replaced,” he said.

The two suspects in the purse snatching remain at large.

The incident comes on the heels of a number of high-profile robberies in the neighborhood and at a time when businesses are taking measures to stay safe, like closing early.

