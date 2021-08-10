NC DHHS Flu
Feeling close to 100° for a few days!

First Alert Weather: Thunderstorms are possible too.
By Leigh Brock
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 7:14 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It is hot out there! Thunderstorms are possible too.

Plus, we are tracking a tropical system.

Here’s what we are tracking this week:

  • Hot and humid
  • A few PM T-storms
  • Tracking the tropics

Leigh Brock's Tuesday evening forecast
Leigh Brock's Tuesday evening forecast(WBTV)

The next few days will definitely feel like summer! (Remember when we told you to enjoy last week’s cooler temperatures? Those seem so far away, don’t they?)

Wednesday through Friday’s highs will be in the low to mid-90s. It will feel hotter though.

It will feel like the upper 90s or close to 100°.

Afternoon thunderstorms may temporarily cool us down but that’s about the only relief we have a chance at this week.

The weekend will be a bit more unsettled.

Highs will be in the low 90s on Saturday before a front pulls in on Sunday.

Then, highs will be back in the upper 80s due to more clouds and a better chance for showers. Of the two weekend days, Saturday holds a lower rain chance.

The next big story is Potential Tropical Cyclone Six.

The storm could strengthen into a tropical storm tonight. If that happens, it will get the name, Fred. The track is similar to what it has been since yesterday.

It will push to the west and head into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend.

Once it gets there, the warm, open waters will allow it to strengthen a bit.

A Gulf Coast landfall seems most reasonable for now. However, we could see the remnants in the form on rain early next week. We will definitely keep an eye on it.

Make it a great evening!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

First Alert Weather: Heat, humidity and a tropical system!