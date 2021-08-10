NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Fake COVID-19 vaccination cards worry college officials

(U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) - With more than 600 colleges and universities now requiring proof of COVID-19 inoculations, an online industry has sprung up offering fake vaccine cards.

Dozens of students interviewed by The Associated Press said they were aware of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards, though none admitted to actually using one.

On the dark web, sellers on websites such as Counterfeit Center, Jimmy Black Market, and Buy Express Documents list COVID-19 vaccine cards, certificates and passports for sale, some costing €400 Euros or about $473.

The easy access to fake documents has set off alarms at some schools where officials worry that unvaccinated students with forged credentials might cause an outbreak.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elizabeth Carserino
Caretaker charged with murder of 70-year-old woman found entombed in concrete in Avery Co.
Two killed in crash on I-77 in Charlotte early Sunday
Two killed in crash on I-77 in Charlotte early Sunday
Gov. Henry McMaster says shutdowns will not return in South Carolina.
Gov. McMaster encourages vaccinations, acknowledges Delta variant concerns but rejects school mask mandates
Family: Father shot, killed after 2-year-old finds gun in home and fires in Gastonia
Family: Father shot, killed after 2-year-old finds gun in home and pulls trigger in Gastonia
26th Judicial District announces closure at Mecklenburg County Courthouse after COVID-19 outbreak

Latest News

Akeil Franklin
NC officer critically wounded, shooting suspect arrested
Back to School: Hickory City Schools to require masks for students and teachers
The Gaston County Department of Health and Human services has seen an increased demand for the...
Gaston County DHHS seeing demand for vaccine incentive gift cards
Back to School: Kannapolis City Schools reverses course, will require masks for students, staff