CMS sends email to hundreds of parents including personal, medical information of nearly 3,000 students

The email also included which site students were attending, home and cell phone numbers for parents and if the student’s fees were paid.(Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools sent an email to hundreds of parents that included person and medical information of nearly 3,000 students.

The CMS email was to confirm all students who were enrolled in the After School Enrichment Program (ASEP). It was sent out the afternoon of August 6 and went to hundreds of parents.

The email included a spreadsheet titled “confirmed sites enrollment” of each student enrolled in the ASEP program including medical information such as allergies, conditions including diabetes, ADHD, celiac disease, etc.

More than 2,900 students are on the spreadsheet.

The email read:

The email also included which site students were attending, home and cell phone numbers for parents, and if the student’s fees were paid.

WBTV reached out to CMS for a statement Tuesday and received a response from Eve White, Executive Director of Communications of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

White’s response read:

